The Android 15 update has weirdly broken the Instagram app

TL;DR The Android 15 update seems to have broken the Instagram app.

Swiping between stories is impossible, and the app is randomly freezing up.

An updated version of the app doesn’t appear to have the issue, but it’s not available on the Play Store just yet.

In what appears to be a bug, the Android 15 update has rendered the Instagram app almost unusable. Stories aren’t loading properly, and it’s not possible to skip from one story to the next. The app is also randomly freezing up.

I can confirm that this is an issue with the Instagram app on my Pixel 8 Pro running Android 15. The Instagram app version I’m on is 352.1.0.41.100, and I’m not the only one experiencing the problem. Multiple reports on Reddit mention the Instagram app breakdown after the Android 15 update.

Worry not — there seems to be a fix that can get your Instagram working again. All you need to do is download the updated version of the app. Unfortunately, for many users, including me, the new Instagram version is still unavailable through the Play Store. You’ll have to sideload version 353.1.0.47.90 of Instagram for Android to get past whatever bug is affecting the older version of the app.

If you don’t wish to sideload the updated app, you’ll simply have to wait for the updated Instagram app to hit the Google Play Store. Until then, it may be very difficult to use Instagram in its current state on a device running Android 15.

