Android 15's Device diagnostics tool is live in the latest beta

Android 15 is bringing a new Device diagnostics tool to help users run display tests and check their device’s battery and storage health. We first spotted the tool late last month in the third Android 15 beta release. However, it was not live for beta testers at the time. That changes with the latest Android 15 beta update.

Google recently released the fourth Android 15 beta update, bringing the platform to its second platform stability milestone. Although the company did not highlight any user-facing changes in its official announcement, we can now confirm that the Device diagnostics tool is live in the latest beta build.

If you’ve installed Android 15 beta 4 on your Pixel device, you should see the new Device diagnostics option at the bottom of the Settings menu. As shown in the following screenshots, it will give you two options: Component health and Evaluation mode.

The Component health option will let you run a display test that will show a series of colored screens to help you easily inspect the display for defects. You’ll also get the option to run a touch test to check if the touch input may be broken, along with options to view battery and storage health.

The Evaluation mode option will let you use a secondary device to run a series of tests. It will generate a QR code that you can scan with your secondary device, which will trigger the same display and touch tests as the Component health option. Following the tests, it will generate a report to help you evaluate if there are any issues. You can also use this option to test a secondary device.

The new Device diagnostics tool is a useful addition that will let users easily test their display for defects and view the battery and storage health. It’s not as extensive as the Pixel diagnostics tool you can use by dialing *#*#7287#*#* in the Phone app, which lets you check several other components for defects. However, it lacks the battery and storage health features.

