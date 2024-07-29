Google's Android 15 beta 4.1 update fuels speculation on public release

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has rolled out Android 15 beta 4.1 for Pixel devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program, including all models from the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro onwards.

This minor update, build number AP31.240617.010, addresses audio crash issues during calls.

The minor nature of this update suggests that Google is close to a public release of Android 15.

Earlier today, Google announced that it has rolled out Android 15 beta 4.1 for Pixel devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program. All enrolled Pixel devices, starting with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, are included in this rollout. This appears to be a minor update to Android 15 beta 4 and fixes certain issues that caused audio crashes during calls on Pixel devices. Given the nature of this rather minor update, it’s safe to assume that we’re pretty close to a public rollout of Android 15.

The Mountain View tech giant announced this via a Reddit post, where it directed users to navigate to the release notes for more details. The latest update has a build number of AP31.240617.010 and will ship with the July 2024 security patches. In the release notes, Google explains that this update will fix “various issues that sometimes caused device audio to crash while making or receiving calls.” Notably, the fixes are for Issue#354086106, Issue #354582492, Issue #354788692, Issue #355129314, and Issue #355024157. The release notes, however, state that other issues identified in beta 4 will remain in version 4.1 as well.

Eligible devices will receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Android 15 beta 4.1. To check if this update is available to you, navigate to Settings > System > Software updates > System update > Check for update. If you don’t see it yet, verify that you’re actually enrolled in the Android Beta Program and that your device is eligible.

While there’s no word on when we can expect a stable release of Android 15, the tech giant might make this version public during its Made by Google event that is scheduled to take place on August 13, given that it has rolled out a fairly insignificant bug fix update, just days after launching beta 4.

