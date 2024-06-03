Android 15 beta 2.2 is here to fix some lingering issues, including that Private Space bug

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out Android 15 beta 2.2 today.

The iterative upgrade is designed specifically as a bug-fixer with no new features.

We’ll likely see the third beta soon, possibly even this week.

Last month, at Google I/O, the company launched the newest major update to Android 15 with Android 15 beta 2. Since then, the company rolled out a small update in Android 15 beta 2.1. Today, the company is rolling out yet another minor update, this time in the form of Android 15 beta 2.2.

As with the previous beta 2.1, this update primarily exists to fix some lingering bugs. One of these is quite notable as it involves a brand new Android feature called Private Space. This feature — also launched at I/O — allows you to create a separate section of your app drawer that houses apps you’d like to keep extra secure. To see those apps, you’ll need a special PIN — one that is different from the PIN you use to unlock your phone.

However, Android 15 beta 2 presented an issue in which starting a new Private Space would sometimes remove apps from your home screen. Google unsuccessfully tried to address this problem in Android 15 beta 2.1, but is now further fixing it in this beta 2.2.

Elsewhere, beta 2.2 fixes other bugs related to Google Wallet, NFC payments, and a green tint appearing when watching HDR content. Here’s the full official changelog: Fixed remaining issues where creating a private space on a device for the first time removed app icons from the Home screen (or Home screens if more than one Home screen had been added). (Issue #340868295)

Fixed an issue with the Wallet role that prevented NFC payments from functioning in some cases. (Issue #340933949)

Fixed an issue where the app drawer didn’t open when swiping up. (Issue #335798568)

Fixed an issue with NFC observe mode that prevented NFC payments from processing in some cases.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused videos that were recorded using 10-bit HDR to have a green tint.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, interactivity, and connectivity. Android 15 beta 2.2 is available now for supported Pixel devices. That includes all Pixel phones launched after the Pixel 5 as well as the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. The full beta 3 update should launch soon, possibly even this week.

