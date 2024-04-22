Search results for

Android 15 beta 1.1 rolling out with NFC fix

You'll actually be able to use NFC payments on Android 15 beta now.
Published on7 hours ago

Android 15 logo on smartphone laying on counter stock photo (1)
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google is rolling out Android 15 beta 1.1.
  • Most notably, this update fixes NFC, which does not work on beta 1.
  • The point update also addresses a few other bugs.

On April 11, Google pushed out the first public beta for Android 15. Previously, all other Android 15 releases had been developer previews, meaning they weren’t stable enough for the public. The first beta, though, was supposed to be good enough for adventurous folks with a supported Pixel.

Unfortunately, that first beta had a huge flaw: NFC didn’t work. This meant using your phone for contactless payments wasn’t possible. Thankfully, Google is pushing out Android 15 beta 1.1 today, which fixes this problem.

If you are currently in the beta program, you should see an update notification soon on your Pixel. If you’re not yet in the beta program and would like to join, we have instructions on how to install Android 15 today. Do note that Android 15 is only available on Pixel for now.

Elsewhere in the new beta 1.1 release, we see a few other bug fixes:

These are terrific fixes, but we’re certain the NFC bug will be the most relevant to early adopters.

Unless Google pushes out another point upgrade, we don’t expect another update to Android 15 until Google I/O, which starts on May 14. That’s when we’ll likely see Android 15 beta 2. Stay tuned!

