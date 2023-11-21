Android 14 QPR2 beta 1.1 brings a few bug fixes for early adopters

Last week, Google surprisingly rolled out Android 14 QPR2 beta 1. This was unexpected because we thought we would see more betas for QPR1. Now, less than a week later, Google is already rolling out a point update for QPR2.

Android 14 QPR2 beta 1.1 is rolling out now for those enrolled in the Android 14 beta program on supported Pixel devices.

Interestingly, the changelog for this update is very small. There are only two entries:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused some apps to be removed after a system update was installed and then prevented those apps from being installed again. In other cases, affected apps couldn’t be installed on a device even if they hadn’t been installed previously.

Fixed other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and connectivity.

There are no new features in this point update.