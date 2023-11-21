Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Android 14 QPR2 beta 1.1 brings a few bug fixes for early adopters
- Android 14 QPR2 beta 1.1 is rolling out now to Pixels enrolled in the beta program.
- It brings just a few bug fixes but no new features.
- This beta is a sneak peek at what the Pixel feature drop in March 2024 will include.
Last week, Google surprisingly rolled out Android 14 QPR2 beta 1. This was unexpected because we thought we would see more betas for QPR1. Now, less than a week later, Google is already rolling out a point update for QPR2.
Android 14 QPR2 beta 1.1 is rolling out now for those enrolled in the Android 14 beta program on supported Pixel devices.
Interestingly, the changelog for this update is very small. There are only two entries:
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused some apps to be removed after a system update was installed and then prevented those apps from being installed again. In other cases, affected apps couldn’t be installed on a device even if they hadn’t been installed previously.
- Fixed other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and connectivity.
There are no new features in this point update.
Android 14 QPR2 beta 1.1 is a sneak peek at what Pixels will see with the Android feature drop coming in March 2024. Before that, in December, we’ll see the final feature drop of 2023, which will be based on Android 14 QPR1.
If you are already enrolled in the beta program on your Pixel, you’ll see a notification to update soon. If you want to join the beta, just let Google know.