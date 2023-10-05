Android 14 lands on the Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro, and 12T

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi’s version of Android 14 is starting to roll out to its flagships.

The stable update is available for the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro.

The update will also come to the Xiaomi 12T.

Now that the stable version of Android 14 is out, the update should start arriving on Android devices. If you have a Pixel device, it’s already available to download and install. However, it usually takes some time for other brands — even for one of the best Android phone makers, Samsung — to start releasing their version of the update. But that won’t be the case for Xiaomi.

Beating other OEMs to the punch, Xiaomi is launching MIUI based on Android 14 on three of its phones starting today. The beta test began a few weeks ago, but according to Xiaomiui, the stable over-the-air (OTA) update is hitting the Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro, and 12T.

Specifically, the Android 14 update will land on several models globally. These models include: Xiaomi 13: IUI-V14.0.5.0.UMCMIXM MIUI-V14.0.5.0.UMCEUXM

Xiaomi 13 Pro: MIUI-V14.0.5.0.UMBMIXM MIUI-V14.0.5.0.UMBEUXM

Xiaomi 12T: MIUI-V14.0.6.0.ULQMIXM MIUI-V14.0.5.0.ULQEUXM

It appears that despite this being the stable version, the company will continue working on the OS. The outlet states, “Xiaomi continues to work on the development and testing processes to ensure that this new version is experienced smoothly by users.”

Android 14 is not a drastic change from Android 13, but it does introduce a few improvements and features. This includes new accessibility features, language-related improvements, more customizations, and so on. If you want to learn about all the new things included in the update, we have an Android 14 features hub you can check out.

As for when the stable version will come to other Android phones, it depends on the manufacturer. Currently, there’s no date on when Samsung plans to roll out the stable version of One UI 6. Similarly, the rollout date for companies like ASUS, vivo, Sony, and more is unknown.

Comments