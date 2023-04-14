Android 14 will let you disable those pesky full-screen notifications

Twitter/Mishaal Rahman Created with GIMP

TL;DR Android 14 could allow you to disable full-screen notifications.

These notifications are often used for activities like alarms and phone calls.

Android offers a very robust notification system, offering a variety of notification formats and plenty of customization. Now, it looks like Android 14 could build on this with an upcoming tweak.

Journalist Mishaal Rahman has uncovered the ability to control whether an app can send a full-screen notification in Android 14, detailing his findings on Twitter.

Full-screen notifications are often used for alarms, phone calls, WhatsApp video calls, and more. But Rahman notes that permission for this notification type is currently granted at the time you install the app, with no control over it thereafter. Android 14 will apparently change that, allowing you to revoke the full-screen notification permission at any time after app installation.

The journalist also posted a video example highlighting what happens when you revoke full-screen permission from an app, using an alarm notification as an example. Disabling this permission results in the previously full-screen alert turning into a standard Android notification. Check out the screenshot at the top for a better idea, showing a before (L) and after comparison.

You can access this feature on Android 14 by tapping Settings > Apps > Special app access > Manage full screen intents. It’s clearly not the biggest change in the world, but it’s still a welcome tweak to the Android platform.

Comments