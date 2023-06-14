Android 14 beta 3.1 just landed to fix that pesky fingerprint sensor bug

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 14 beta 3.1 just launched for supported Pixel phones.

It fixes a host of bugs, including a problem that rendered the fingerprint sensor unusable.

If you’re already on the beta, you should get this as an OTA notification soon.

Last week, Google launched the third beta of Android 14. The release was notable for reaching the Platform Stability milestone. However, the release also introduced (or failed to fix) quite a few bugs.

Today, Google is launching Android 14 beta 3.1. This point update addresses a lot of bugs present in the prior versions. Most notably, it fixes the fingerprint sensor bug, which made it so some unfortunate souls couldn’t rely on the fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

At this point, most people who want to be a part of the Android 14 beta are already on it. If you are, you should see an OTA notification soon about upgrading seamlessly to Android 14 beta 3.1.

However, if you aren’t on the beta at all yet, you’ll want to make sure you install this version and not the now-outdated old version. We have instructions on how to install Android 14 beta for you to follow if necessary.

We expect there to be at least one more beta launch after this one, presumably to beta 4. After that, we’d expect Android 14 to get a stable launch at some point in August, with the Pixel 8 series to be the first phones launched with the operating system out of the box. Stay tuned for more info on this as we hear it!

