Android 14 beta 2 gets a point upgrade to squash some bugs

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 14 beta 2.1 launched today to fix some bugs present in the second beta.

There are about a dozen fixes.

We expect the third full beta to land in early June.

At Google I/O 2023, the company launched the second Android 14 beta. This brought in a few new features and fixed some lingering bugs still present after the beta 1.1 launch.

Now, Google is launching Android 14 beta 2.1. As with the beta 1.1 release, this is a stop-gap release meant to address some significant problems users have seen with the second beta. All in all, there are about a dozen fixes, which Google helpfully points out in its announcement on Reddit.

One of the more notable fixes here addresses a bug for the very act of opting out of the beta. Confusingly, you need to update to this new beta before you can leave, or else you will face the aforementioned bug. So if you’re on an early Android 14 release and want out, you’ll need to update to this version first.

Elsewhere, Android 14 beta 2.1 fixes problems with displayed battery percentages, system crashes, gesture navigation, and more.

We have a full guide on how to install Android 14, which you can follow if you want to check things out. If you’re already on A14, though, all you need to do is wait for the OTA notification to install Android 14 beta 2.1.

We expect the third beta to launch in early June, if Google sticks to the Android 14 release schedule.

