Americans are embracing WhatsApp, but that's before RCS debuts on iPhones

WhatsApp is the default messaging app in many countries, but not the US. Despite the rest of the world embracing Meta’s IM service, Americans still prioritize iMessage and SMS. Nevertheless, WhatsApp has been growing in the United States, and 100 million users now rely on the service. With RCS coming to iPhones in two months, though, WhatsApp may have to face a new set of challenges.

Yesterday, WhatsApp announced on its blog that it now has 100 million users in the US. This equates to more than a quarter of mobile subscribers in the country. The company stated:

This milestone has been a long time coming and it proves that WhatsApp is the solution to the cross platform divide in America. No matter if you have an iPhone or Android, people want private and secure messaging that works well for everyone and that’s what we do best.

Americans have long resisted adopting WhatsApp as their default means of communication. While the service is evidently expanding its reach in the US, it may not become the leading messaging platform there anytime soon. Many US users have ditched SMS solely because of its known limitations. So, with RCS rolling out to iPhones in a couple of months, users who prefer first-party messaging apps may ditch Meta’s service.