Prime Video simplifies finding Prime shows and movies with dedicated tab

The redesign introduces a new “Prime” tab in the main navigation bar dedicated to content included with your Prime subscription.

“Made for you” collections have been added to the “Movies” and “TV Shows” destinations.

The next time you open up Prime Video, you’ll likely notice something different about the service. Amazon is rolling out an update that makes a few helpful changes to improve the user experience.

Prime Video is getting a UI redesign that has started rolling out now and will become available to all users in the coming weeks (via Amazon). This redesign introduces a new “Prime” tab to the main navigation bar that’s located at the top of the screen. In this tab, you’ll be presented with content that’s included with your Prime Video subscription, which means you won’t see any paid movies or series here.

This Prime tab is joined by a few other tabs for movies, TV shows, sports, and live TV. In addition, you’ll also see options for other services you’re subscribed to, like Max, Crunchyroll, and Paramount Plus. And if you don’t have any subscriptions linked to Prime Video, there will be a “subscriptions” tab with a list of services you can sign up for.

Along with this redesign, new “Made for you” collections will be added to the TV shows and movies tabs. This feature will use AI to recommend titles “tailored to your interests,” whether that content is free with Prime or Paid.

Outside of navigation, Amazon says that its streaming platform also features new animations, smooth page transitions, zoom effects, and more. Additionally, the company notes that these optimizations have been applied “across all devices, including older models.”

According to Amazon, the goal of this UI redesign was to make the user experience more clear and simple. “We’re always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it’s clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience,” said Kam Keshmiri, vice president of Design at Prime Video.

