Amazon Prime Video mocks Netflix for new password sharing restrictions

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon Prime Video took to Twitter to mock Netflix’s new password sharing restrictions.

However, the service quickly hedged its bets by saying, “hoping we don’t do the same.”

Netflix just made its new account sharing restrictions live across the US. That means you can no longer freely share your Netflix password with friends and family members who don’t live with you unless you agree to pay the streaming service extra to add a sub-account. Taking a dig at Netflix’s new password sharing norms, Amazon Prime Video posted the following image on Twitter.

Amazon Prime Video UK

“Amazon clapped Netflix so hard,” a follower commented on the post. Folks handling the social accounts for Prime Video were quick to add another comment in the thread — “giggling and tweeting and hoping we don’t do the same.”

Amazon Prime Video UK

As it stands today, password and account sharing are not a problem on Amazon Prime Video. The service also offers profile support so you can keep your watching history separate from other users, and it supports three simultaneous streams so sharing isn’t an issue.

However, it’s possible Amazon could also start charging for password sharing in the future if Netflix’s new account sharing model proves to be a success or if the service decides it needs to make more money from its subscribers.

