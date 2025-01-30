Amazon Music Unlimited pulls a Spotify, hikes individual and family pricing

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon Music Unlimited is raising its individual plan’s price from $10.99 to $11.99 for non-Prime members.

Prime member pricing is also increasing from $9.99 to $10.99, while the family plan now costs $19.99 instead of $16.99.

Existing subscribers can continue to pay the lower price until March 5.

Amazon Music Unlimited is raising its prices to match Spotify’s plans. Individual subscribers will have to pay $1 more per month, while family plan subscribers will see a $3 increase.

According to multiple Redditors (1, 2), Amazon is notifying Music Unlimited subscribers about an upcoming price hike. The increase already applies to those joining the service now, while existing members can continue paying the lower cost till March 5, 2025.

The individual plan, which used to cost $10.99 per month, now costs $11.99 — just like Spotify. The discounted plan exclusive to Amazon Prime members is also impacted by this move, costing $10.99 instead of $9.99 monthly. For reference, the individual Apple Music and YouTube Music plans cost $10.99 per month, which could attract budget-conscious customers.

Similarly, Amazon Music Unlimited’s family plan now costs $19.99 instead of $16.99 per month. Those opting for annual billing will also see a $30 price increase, raising the $169 fee to $199.

For those unfamiliar, Amazon Music Unlimited isn’t strictly limited to music streaming. Beyond the 100 million ad-free songs, the service, like Spotify, offers access to podcasts and audiobooks. And similar to Apple Music, subscribers with compatible gear can enjoy a more immersive listening experience — thanks to spatial and lossless audio support.

Given the trends of this era, Apple and YouTube are bound to follow suit with similar price hikes in the future. If you’re unhappy with this direction, consider buying physical records or digital releases to avoid the ever-increasing subscription fees.

