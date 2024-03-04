Amazon Kindle 12 wishlist: All the features I want to see

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Amazon Kindle received a major update in 2022. The display was improved, charging speeds became faster, and even the storage was upgraded. The Amazon Kindle 11 is as close to perfection from an e-reader as we’ve ever seen, but there are at least a few small changes I’d love to see in the future. Here’s my wishlist for the Amazon Kindle 12.

The Amazon Kindle lineup needs a revamp, and a simplified naming structure Recently, Amazon announced that the Kindle Oasis is now retired in the US, likely due to dwindling interest and the narrowing differences between Kindle’s various product lines. This decision leaves us with just three Kindle lines: the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Scribe. While the latter stands out as more than just an e-reader, doubling as a virtual notebook, the same cannot be said for the first two. Back in 2022, the Amazon Kindle incorporated nearly every major feature from the Paperwhite series, except for the larger display, IPX8 waterproof rating, and the absence of a wireless charging option. I’d love to see Amazon push even further with the next Amazon Kindle iteration.

The reality is that the gap between the Kindle ranges is naturally narrowing as the cost of technology decreases. This trend makes it more feasible to add features once exclusive to higher-end Kindles while still keeping prices affordable. As the Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite grow increasingly similar, it’s time to simplify the lineup. Imagine if there were only three models: Kindle, Kindle Plus, and Kindle Scribe. The standard Kindle could incorporate a few more features from the Paperwhite series, while the Plus model could offer a larger display, physical buttons like the Oasis, and a few other minor enhancements.

Although this might seem like primarily a marketing shift, it would also make the series less confusing for consumers. When I first began researching Kindles to buy a new model for my wife last year, I found it easy to understand what set the Kindle Scribe apart from the rest. However, distinguishing between the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis was much more challenging. A deeper dive helped me sort out the differences, but adding a “Plus” model could simplify this process. After all, customers are accustomed to “Plus” models being similar to the base model but with slight improvements, such as a bigger screen.

The Amazon Kindle should get IPX8 rating

The Kindle Paperwhite doesn’t offer much differentiation from the standard model anymore, but one feature I’d like to see adopted is the addition of an IP rating. Some of us prefer smaller displays for a more compact reading experience, yet Amazon forces us into a larger device if we want any of its premium features. The current Paperwhite model boasts an IPX8 rating, meaning it can withstand submersion in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes. I would like to see the smaller-sized Kindle receive the same water protection, even if it means increasing the price by $5-15 to accommodate this upgrade.

Better display lighting should come to the standard Kindle as well

The Kindle (2022) upgraded the display to include the same 300 ppi standard as other higher-end Kindles, but one thing still missing is the more advanced LED lighting system present in the Paperwhite. While the basic Kindle uses just four LED lights to illuminate the screen, I’d like to see it adopt the Paperwhite’s 17 LED setup that creates a more uniform reading experience in all lighting conditions. If it used the same general display tech that would also mean you’d be able to manually adjust the color for a warmer, more red light or a colder, blue light depending on the time of day and if you’re indoors or out.

Amazon should make its reading challenges more core to the Kindle experience For a few years now, Amazon has had various challenges from time to time with their own achievements and events that you can subscribe to. For example, right now Amazon has a special New Years Challenge series you can subscribe to. While you can access these stats and goals through the app, I feel like making this more core to the Kindle hardware experience could go a long way. Gamification is a great way to challenge people to read more, especially those who grew up around the idea of achievements in video games. Applying that same sort of logic to reading would be awesome.

Imagine turning on your Kindle and there’s an alert about trophies you can win next and how close you are to unlocking them. Maybe even rewards for those who complete certain challenges, such as the chance to be entered into a drawing for free points to use on books, e-books, and so on.

Will there be an Amazon Kindle 12?

The Amazon Kindle series continues to be the leader in the e-reader space, guaranteeing the arrival of a Kindle 12 at some point in the future. As for when it might arrive? Let’s start by looking back at release dates from the last few years: Amazon Kindle 11 — Sep 13, 2022

Sep 13, 2022 Amazon Kindle 10 — April 19, 2019

April 19, 2019 Amazon Kindle 9 — April 27, 2017 As you can see, there isn’t much rhyme or reason to the release schedule for the Kindle series, though the Kindle 9 and 10 both arrived two years apart and were both launched in April. It’s hard to say whether the Kindle 12 will follow another three-year gap or if the previous delay was indirectly caused by the pandemic. If the latter is true, it’s very possible we could see the Kindle 12 in 2024, though a 2025 launch is just as likely at this time. Predicting the time of year is even more challenging, but we’ll be sure to update this post as we learn more.

Should you wait for the Amazon Kindle 12?

The Amazon Kindle remains one of the very best e-readers you can buy right now, so we definitely wouldn’t wait for the next model. If you’re really hoping for more advanced features you could always spring for the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite ($744 at Amazon). Not impressed by what Amazon currently brings to the table? If you’re willing to look outside of Amazon’s Kindle series there are also several great e-readers from Kobo including the Clara 2E ($129.99 at Kobo).

