Fire sale: All Amazon Fire TV Stick models drop to record-low prices!

If you’re looking for an excellent smart TV streaming device, the value-per-dollar ratio doesn’t get much better than with the Amazon Fire TV products. This is especially the case as we get closer to Black Friday, and these Fire TV discounts ure are getting hot! All Amazon Fire TV Stick products are on sale, and all have hit new record-low prices we’ve never seen before. The Amazon Fire TV Stick Max is 45% off at just $32.99. You can also get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at $21.99, which is a $28 discount. If you really want to save, the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is just $17.99! Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for only $32.99 Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for only $21.99 Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD for only $17.99

All of these offers are available from Amazon, and they are labeled as “limited time deals.” We’re not sure how long these discounts will stick around (get it?!).

Which Amazon Fire TV Stick should you get? These all look the same, but have pretty different price points. What is it that makes them different, and which should you get? Let’s go over the differences and help you pick a suitable Amazon Fire TV Stick for your specific needs.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: The higher-end model

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max With Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos and Vision, 4K UHD, and a faster processor. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a subtle but welcome upgrade to Amazon's top media streaming stick, packing extra RAM, a faster processor, and all of the high-end streaming options you can ask for. It's immediately the best Fire TV Stick on the market, just as long as your TV and home Wi-Fi can keep up. See price at Amazon Save $27.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you’re looking for the best Fire TV streaming device, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best the online retailer offers. Of course, that is unless you opt for the Amazon Fire TV Cube, but that device is much pricier, and is in a whole other category, really.

The Amazon Fire TV 4K Max, of course, supports 4K resolution streaming. It does so at up to 60fps. It’s also the best option if you will be doing more resource-intensive things, such as gaming. And since it has Amazon Luna and Xbox Game Pass support. The quad-core processor and 16GB of storage will also help with local gaming.

You also get a nice set of support standards, such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Audio, HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG. It also has faster Wi-Fi 6E speeds. You’ll also get the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, which includes live TV buttons, streaming service shortcuts, and access to Alexa voice commands.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Still a good 4K experience, but with a few sacrifices

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The software upgrade your 4K UHD TV needs The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K brings your favorite streaming services to just about any TV in your household. Its compact size means that it easily fits behind your TV, no cable management necessary. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports a range of video formats and offers faster interface performance than cheaper Fire TV models. See price at Amazon Save $28.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you don’t think you need all the bells and whistles, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K will find a better balance between price and capabilities. It’s pretty much like having an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but with a few downgrades. It can still stream 4K content at 60 fps, but has a slightly less powerful 1.7GHz quad-core processor (instead of 2.0GHz). It also has less storage space: 8GB.

Network speed support has also been downgraded a bit, but it is still plenty fast thanks to Wi-Fi 6. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Audio, HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG are still supported. And while you get the Alexa Voice Remote instead of the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, they are pretty much identical. The only real difference is that you will get no live TV dedicated buttons with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: For the budget-conscious with no 4K TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD Amazon Fire TV Stick HD See price at Amazon Save $17.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is significantly cheaper, but it is also much less capable. Still, it could be a great streamer for the right casual user. We would only recommend the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD if you have a 1,080p TV, though. Since 4K screens are so common now, not many of you will benefit from the Fire TV Stick HD.

If you have a Full HD (or lesser) TV resolution, this streaming stick also comes with a 60fps framerate. It’s also the only Fire TV Stick with 1GB of RAM; all others get 2GB. Storage is still 8GB, though. The HD model sticks with Wi-Fi 5 support, but that should be more than good enough to stream at these lower resolutions efficiently. It also gets no Dolby Vision support, and it gets slightly downgraded to Dolby encoded audio.

If you can live with these downsides, though, buying an Amazon Fire TV Stick HD for just $17.99 is a no-brainer. Which of these Amazon Fire TV Stick devices are you getting? Regardless of which you prefer, make sure to act quickly. Again, these are record-low prices we’ve never seen in the past, and such good deals don’t often last long.

You might like

Comments