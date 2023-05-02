Fire TV Channels is a free TV service just for Fire TV owners

TL;DR Amazon has announced Fire TV Channels for Fire TV devices.

This is a free, ad-supported TV service that combines FreeVee with new content.

Amazon is no stranger to the free, ad-supported TV (FAST) space, offering its FreeVee service for several years now. Nevertheless, the company has now announced a new foray into this segment, dubbed Fire TV Channels.

Amazon announced Fire TV Channels at the NewFronts event (h/t: TechCrunch), and this essentially combines existing and all-new FAST content into a new experience on Fire TV devices. This new experience will be available via the home screen, in the Free tab, and in more areas. Check out a screenshot below for an idea of what to expect.

Much like fellow FAST services such as Pluto TV, you can watch all this content without needing to sign up for the service. So you don’t need a Prime membership or anything else to get in on the action.

Do you watch free, ad-supported TV services? 76 votes Yes, I do 58 % No, I don't 26 % Does YouTube count? 16 %

What kind of content should you expect, then? The retail colossus confirmed that you’ll be getting the existing content as well as new channels from the likes of the NHL, Xbox, and TMZ. Other new channels target cooking, lifestyle, and travel segments.

You’ll still want to subscribe to one of the many streaming services out there if you want live sports, the latest releases, and more. But FAST services like Fire TV Channels are neat additions anyway.

