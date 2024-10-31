Save big on the two best Amazon Fire tablets

Are you looking for a good tablet that won’t break the bank? Amazon has some of the best affordable tablets, and its two top contenders are on sale right now. In fact, they are at their lowest recorded prices ever, so it’s a good day to take advantage of these deals. You can get the Amazon Fire Max 11 at a 39% discount, or $139.99. If you prefer something a bit smaller, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is just $74.99, which is a whopping 46% off! Buy the Amazon Fire Max 11 for only $139.99 Buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 for only $74.99

These offers are available directly from Amazon, and both are labeled as “limited time deals.” The Fire Max 11 is only available in Black, but if you’re looking to get the Fire HD 10, the discount applies to all available colors: Black, Lilac, and Ocean.

Amazon Fire Max 11

Amazon Fire Max 11 Amazon Fire Max 11 Competing with the big dogs in the tablet market Amazon has been in the tablet game for years, but the Fire Max 11 might be their first tablet to truly compete in the 11-inch tablet segment. A high-resolution display is backed by big battery life and enough storage for all of your apps and games. See price at Amazon Save $90.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you want the best tablet Amazon has to offer, this is it, and it’s really nice to see you can get it for a penny under $140. It’s a great pad if you want something to consume media, or handle other tasks that require more screen real estate. Not only does it have a larger 11-inch screen, but the resolution is actually quite nice at 2,000 x 1,200. You’ll also get pretty decent stereo speakers.

The rest of the tablet is a bit more modest, but it will handle most casual tasks just fine. Packed inside, you will find a MediaTek MT8188J octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. Despite the super low price, it still has a fingerprint reader. It’s also great to see that there’s an optional keyboard available, which will be great for handling emails, typing documents, and more when on the go. If you’re the creative type, or take notes often, there’s also a stylus! Battery life is also pretty great, estimated at 14 hours.

Amazon Fire HD 10

If you are OK with a slightly smaller display, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is just $74.99! The 10-inch screen is only slightly less impressive, offering a 1,920 x 1,200, but that is still a pretty nice resolution for enjoying your movies and viewing general content.

In terms of performance, we’re looking at a MediaTek Helio P60T chip with 3GB of RAM. Again, nothing impressive, but it should be more than enough for watching movies, handling casual tasks, and meeting all your basic needs. It will even handle many games! Battery life is estimated at 13 hours, which is quite impressive.

Again, these are all-time low prices, so you might want to sign up for them sooner rather than later. Of course, we also have a full list of the best Android tablets if you want to consider other alternatives.

Extra deal: The Echo Show 5 is on sale, and you get a free smart light bulb!

Echo Show 5 with Energetic Smart Color Bulb Echo Show 5 with Energetic Smart Color Bulb The all-new Echo Show 5 includes a 5.5-inch display to see news and weather at a glance, make video calls, view compatible cameras, stream music and shows, and more. You can set alarms and timers with your voice and create routines to personalize how you wake up and wind down. See price at Amazon Save $53.99 Limited Time Deal!

Tablets are nice, but maybe your needs are a bit more basic, or you want an additional screen for other purposes. This is a really nice deal we thought some of you would be interested in. It’s only $49.99, after all. The Amazon Echo Show 5 is usually $89.99. On top of the lowered price, Amazon is also throwing in a free Energetic Smart Color Bulb to sweeten the deal.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a great bedside companion or desk smart display. It can play videos, access music, display photos, control your smart home products, pull up Alexa, make calls, and more. Of course, the experience won’t be as complete as a tablet’s, and the screen is pretty small, but it does have better audio. Of course, the main downside is that it’s not portable.

