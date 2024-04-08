The Amazon Fire HD 10 drops to 2024 low of just $95

One of the best cheap Android tablets is 32% cheaper right now. The latest model of the Amazon Fire HD 10 is $45 off from the retailer in a limited-time deal, giving you the chance to pick up the 32GB slate for just $94.99. Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) for $94.99 ($45 off)

The price drop takes the tablet to within $15 of its all-time lowest price, and it certainly hasn’t been cheaper this year. It’s our second favorite Amazon tablet behind the Fire Max 11, which also happens to be on sale for $179.99 ($50 off).

The Fire HD 10 is a formidable contender to other budget tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A series. A vibrant 10.1-inch Full HD Plus display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows or diving into the latest games. Despite its modest 3GB of RAM, it delivers a performance that surpasses expectations for the price tag, and it’s complemented by an impressive 13-hour battery life. Fire OS integrates seamlessly with Amazon’s smart home devices, and the device supports up to 1TB of expandable storage. The package is completed by a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls and compatibility with a stylus for creative endeavors.

Tap the widget above to check out the offer for yourself.

Comments