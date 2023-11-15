Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Amazon Eero Black Friday deals bring the Wi-Fi coverage you deserve
Your smart home deserves the best Wi-Fi coverage, and the holiday sales are the perfect time to make it happen. With the Amazon Eero Black Friday landing ahead of the big day, you don’t have to wait another week to upgrade. There are all-time low prices on the highly rated routers right now, with up to $300 in savings to be had.
If you don’t need the latest model, the Amazon Eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi router represents the best bang for your buck. Usually retailing for $160, you can get this 2022 model now for just $69.99. It’s still twice the speed of the original Eero router, and proprietary TrueMesh technology ensures you get the most stable connection. To cover a bigger home, a three-pack of the same device just increases the savings. It’s down from $450 to only $149.99.
Here are some of the highlights we picked out from the Eero Black Friday sale:
- Eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router for $179.99 ($70 off) | Three-pack for $399.99 ($150 off)
- Eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi router for $69.99 ($90 off) | Three-pack for $149.99 ($300 off)
- Eero 6 Plus mesh Wi-Fi router for $89.99 ($50 off) | Three-pack for $194.99 ($105 off)
- Eero mesh Wi-Fi router for $44.99 ($25 off) | Three-pack for $126.99 ($43 off)
There are other configurations of these excellent Wi-Fi routers to explore, but these are limited-time deals. You can peruse them for yourself via the button below.