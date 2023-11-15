Best daily deals

The Amazon Eero Black Friday deals bring the Wi-Fi coverage you deserve

The Amazon Eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi router is 56% off for the first time, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Amazon Eero Mesh Wi Fi System stock photo 3
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Your smart home deserves the best Wi-Fi coverage, and the holiday sales are the perfect time to make it happen. With the Amazon Eero Black Friday landing ahead of the big day, you don’t have to wait another week to upgrade. There are all-time low prices on the highly rated routers right now, with up to $300 in savings to be had.

If you don’t need the latest model, the Amazon Eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi router represents the best bang for your buck. Usually retailing for $160, you can get this 2022 model now for just $69.99. It’s still twice the speed of the original Eero router, and proprietary TrueMesh technology ensures you get the most stable connection. To cover a bigger home, a three-pack of the same device just increases the savings. It’s down from $450 to only $149.99.

Amazon Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Eero's Wi-Fi 6 router is aimed at people with demanding home network setups.
Shoppers should probably consider the newer Eero Pro 6 instead, but the original Eero Pro still gets you Wi-Fi 6 and easy setup, expandable through add-on "beacons."
Save $90.00

Here are some of the highlights we picked out from the Eero Black Friday sale:

There are other configurations of these excellent Wi-Fi routers to explore, but these are limited-time deals. You can peruse them for yourself via the button below.

