The Amazon Eero Black Friday deals bring the Wi-Fi coverage you deserve

Your smart home deserves the best Wi-Fi coverage, and the holiday sales are the perfect time to make it happen. With the Amazon Eero Black Friday landing ahead of the big day, you don’t have to wait another week to upgrade. There are all-time low prices on the highly rated routers right now, with up to $300 in savings to be had.

If you don’t need the latest model, the Amazon Eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi router represents the best bang for your buck. Usually retailing for $160, you can get this 2022 model now for just $69.99. It’s still twice the speed of the original Eero router, and proprietary TrueMesh technology ensures you get the most stable connection. To cover a bigger home, a three-pack of the same device just increases the savings. It’s down from $450 to only $149.99.

Amazon Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router Amazon Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router Eero's Wi-Fi 6 router is aimed at people with demanding home network setups. Shoppers should probably consider the newer Eero Pro 6 instead, but the original Eero Pro still gets you Wi-Fi 6 and easy setup, expandable through add-on "beacons." See price at Amazon Save $90.00

