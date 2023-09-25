Grab the best deal of 2023 on the Amazon Eero 6 Plus router

Amazon/Eero

With a new generation of Eero routers on the way, the best Amazon Eero 6 Plus mesh Wi-Fi router deal of 2023 just landed. The limited-time offer lets you grab the highly-rated router for the cut price of just $89.99. Amazon Eero 6 Plus mesh Wi-Fi router for $89.99 ($50 off)

We haven’t tracked a better price than this on the router all year, although Amazon Prime members did briefly get a chance to make the same savings during the Prime Day sales earlier in the summer. You can get a similar discount on the two-pack of routers at $154.99 ($85 off) or the three-pack at $194.99 ($105 off).

The Eero 6 Plus router is an affordable option for modern, connected homes. It supports gigabit speeds to handle even the fastest ISP plans and offers enough bandwidth to handle at least 75 connected devices. The router covers an impressive area of up to 4,500 sq. ft., ensuring that every corner of your home has reliable Wi-Fi. The built-in smart home hub supports Thread and Zigbee devices, allowing seamless integration with various smart home gadgets. The router is also backward-compatible with previous-generation Eero devices. It utilizes Wi-Fi 6 technology, which is the standard for speed and efficiency, and offers dual-band support for both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

