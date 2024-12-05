Save $100 on the Amazon Echo Frames, get a free Echo Spot

If you’ve been thinking about getting yourself a set of Amazon Echo Frames smart glasses, right now is the best time to do so. For starters, you can get them for just $169.99, instead of the full $269.99 retail price. Not only that, but Amazon is also giving you a free Echo Spot, which usually costs $79.99, but is currently $44.99. Regardless of how you look at this, it’s a great deal! Buy the Amazon Echo Frames and a free Echo Dot for just $169.99

This deal is available directly from Amazon, and it applies only to all versions of the 3rd-gen Echo Frames, but only for those with prescription-ready lenses. The Amazon Echo Spot included is the Black one.

Amazon Echo Frames with free Echo Spot Amazon Echo Frames with free Echo Spot See price at Amazon Save $179.99 Limited Time Deal!

The third-generation Amazon Echo Frames are great smart glasses for those who prefer not dealing with complex features and a bulkier design. They almost look like regular glasses, but with thicker temples. This is to be expected, though, as this is where the speakers and microphones are housed.

You can use the Echo Frames for calls, listening to music, or making Alexa voice commands. This latter feature is a really cool integration, as it means you can even do things like control your smart home devices from anywhere.

If you need customized lenses to match your prescription or polarization preferences, you can get replacements here. The Echo Frames will come with prescription-ready clear lenses by default.

As for the Amazon Echo Pop, this is actually a really nice smart speaker/smart display hybrid. It looks much like the Echo Pop, but the front houses both the speaker grill and a small screen. You can use this small touchscreen to view the time, manage alarms, take a look at the weather, display music info, control smart home devices, and more. Of course, you can also get easy access to Alexa via voice commands.

The Echo Spot comes with a 1.73-inch speaker, similar to the Amazon Echo Dot’s. It will be more than good enough for a smaller room, and since it has touch functionality, we can see it being a fantastic bedside companion.

This is a limited-time deal, and it’s actually a pretty nice offer. You’re already getting a $100 discount on the frames, so the extra Echo Spot is a really nice treat. Go get them while they last!

