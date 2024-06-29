These smart glasses with Alexa are at record low prices, saving you up to $160!

The summer is officially here, and we’re all getting ready for our sunny adventures. If you’re looking to ease the strain on your eyes, you’re probably looking to get a set of sunglasses, so why not get some smart ones? We’ve come across some smart glass deals that seem just as hot as the sunshine you’re about to enjoy. Currently, the Amazon Echo Frames are going for $170, and the Carrera Smart Glasses are also lowered to $270. Get the Amazon Echo Frames for $170 Get the Carrera Smart Glasses for $270

Note: Both deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime plan, you can sign up here and get a 30-day trial.

Amazon Echo Frames The Amazon Echo Frames allow you to have Alexa right on your face, quite literally. These come with speakers on the sides, as well as four beamforming microphones. You can call up Alexa anytime to control your smart home, ask for reminders, set timers, and everything else Alexa can do. Of course, you can also place calls, or listen to music and podcasts.

If you care about design, Amazon also offers four variants of the Amazon Echo Frames: Black Square, Blue Round, Brown Cat Eye, and Gray Rectangle. The deal applies to all of these, as long as you have a Prime subscription.

Regular pricing is $330, so today’s $170 deal represents a 48% discount!

Carrera Smart Glasses Fashionistas will likely not settle with Amazon’s smart glasses. Here’s something more glamorous if you’re looking for something with a bit more pizzazz. The Carrera Smart Glasses work pretty much like the Amazon Echo Frames. You get speakers on the sides and four microphones, as well as access to Alexa. You can make calls, listen to audio, control your smart home, and everything else you can do with Alexa. All in much more style, of course!

There are two models available: Black Sprinter and Black & Gold Cruiser. The deal applies to both for Prime subscribers.

This is a pretty sweet deal considering these usually cost $390. Today’s $270 price means you’re getting a 31% discount.

So, which of these are you getting? Again, you should probably act quickly if you want to take advantage of one of these deals. They are only available for Amazon Prime members, and we’re not sure how long the offers will last.

