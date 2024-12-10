Amazon's ever-expanding empire now includes cars sales

TL;DR Amazon Autos has rolled out in beta today.

Shoppers will be able to use the service to buy vehicles from the e-retailer.

For now, you’ll only be able to purchase one of Hyundai’s new vehicles.

Amazon has expanded its list of categories today. As you’re perusing the website’s listings to finish off your holiday shopping, you’ll have the chance to add a car to your cart along with that tablet for your parents.

In late 2023, the e-retailer announced it would be launching an automotive service sometime in 2024. Just in time to beat its set deadline, the company has just rolled out Amazon Autos in beta.

This section of the site will allow you to browse for available vehicles by make and model. You’ll also be able to find nearby dealerships that offer the car with the combination of features you’re looking for including trim, color, and interior features. And through the web store, you’ll have the option to pay in full or secure customized financing. There’s even an option to get an “independent” valuation on your current vehicle so you’ll know how much you could get from a trade-in.

Like with other Amazon listings, you’ll be able to see user reviews and star ratings. However, this service isn’t quite as convenient as shopping is for the rest of site. Amazon won’t ship your newly purchased car, you’ll need to schedule a pick-up time and head over to a dealer. If it’s any consolation, you should at least be able to e-sign most of the paperwork on Amazon.

The company is not the actual seller here since you still have to go to a dealership. Instead, it is essentially acting as a middleman in the purchasing journey. So if you don’t care for flexing your negotiation skills, this service could help make the process of buying a car a little simpler.

At the moment, Hyundai is the only manufacturer working with Amazon. You’ll also only be able to purchase Hyundai’s latest vehicles, so no listings for used cars yet. Additionally, the service is only available in 48 states, with Hawaii and Alaska being the odd ones out. However, the service is expected to partner with more dealerships and manufacturers in 2025.

