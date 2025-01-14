Looking for the next TikTok? Here's the alternative app Americans are installing right now

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR TikTok will be banned in the US on January 19 if parent company ByteDance fails to find a buyer before then.

Based on download charts, American users appear to be migrating to the Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu.

The ByteDance-owned platform Lemon8 has also gained traction recently.

In just a few years, TikTok has risen in popularity, amassing over a billion users globally. With increased popularity, however, comes rigorous scrutiny from regulatory bodies. Back in 2020, the American president pressured its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to find a US buyer. Given its large user base and how much personal data social media platforms collect, the government perceived its ties to China as a threat to national security. With TikTok resisting a US acquisition and the consequent ban swiftly approaching, American users have now started migrating to alternative mobile apps.

Per a Bloomberg report, Chinese Instagram clone Xiaohongshu (aka Little Red Book or RedNote) is currently the most downloaded free app on Apple’s App Store in the US. The application has similarly risen to the top 10 on Google’s Play Store for the first time.

Founded in 2013, Xiaohongshu first started as a shopping guide before evolving into an e-commerce platform. It has now become one of the most successful apps in China, and, like TikTok, it can help committed creators grow their fanbases and make money through brand partnerships.

Given that Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts have always been more popular in the US, it’s unclear what has driven Americans to Xiaohongshu as an alternative to TikTok. Until a few days ago, many international users hadn’t even heard of the platform. Nevertheless, it appears to be American TikTokers’ next hub, as the ByteDance app is set to be banned in the US on January 19 — cutting off over 170 million users.

Besides Xiaohongshu, the ByteDance-owned Lemon8 social app has also gained traction in recent days. In fact, it’s currently the second most downloaded free application on Apple’s app marketplace. Sensor Tower data also indicates Lemon8 downloads tripled across Android and iOS last week. Since ByteDance owns both TikTok and Lemon8, though, the imminent ban will likely impact it, too.

How will you deal with the TikTok ban? 58 votes I will use a VPN service to access TikTok. 17 % I will move to Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book). 7 % I will move to Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts. 10 % I am not impacted by the ban. 66 %

