All Chromebook users will get the Chrome OS Recorder app

TL;DR An audio recorder feature is coming to all Chromebooks later this month.

The feature will be a part of the Chrome OS 130 rollout.

The audio recorder will offer recording, transcription, the ability to export text and audio, and more.

The release of Chrome OS 130 is approaching, with a rollout expected to happen at the end of October. When that update launches, it will bring a new audio recording app. Although we were aware of this incoming app, it appears it won’t be limited to Chromebook Plus devices.

Chromebook users will soon gain access to a Recorder app. According to 9to5Google, the app will be available for both Chromebook and Chromebook Plus models, but the version destined for Plus devices will have a few extra goodies.

The app has a dual-column layout similar to the Pixel Recorder app, is fully resizeable, and flaunts Google’s Material You design. It will reportedly be a 100MB download for Chromebooks and a 2GB download for Plus models.

On Chromebooks, you’ll be able to record audio and get real-time transcriptions, even when offline. You’ll also be able to search through transcripts, adjust playback speed, and export text and audio outside the app.

As for Chromebook Plus devices, you get everything just mentioned plus AI summaries of recordings based on the transcript. These summaries tell you everything you need to know about the audio in three bullet points. The AI will also provide suggestions for the title.

This isn’t the only feature coming to Chromebooks later this month. It was revealed that we can also expect things like a “Help me read” feature for PDFs and some tweaks to camera performance for video calls.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments