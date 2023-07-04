These Best Buy-refurbed AirPods 3 are a steal at just $109.99

Austin Kwok / Android Authority

It’s been tough to find more than a minor price drop on the latest 3rd Gen Apple AirPods since they hit the market, but this Best Buy deal is a savvy solution for bargain hunters. The Geek Squad Certified Refurbished model of the AirPods 3 is just $109.99 right now, saving you a cool $60. Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple AirPods (3rd gen) for $109.99 ($60 off)

The true wireless earbuds are an obvious choice for many buyers, particularly those already in the Apple ecosystem. The sleek, iconic design of the ‘buds have shorter stems than their predecessors, making them less likely to catch on masks or other objects, and the battery life has improved to last more than six hours on one charge. They feature sweat and water resistance, making them suitable for light workouts, and the H1 chip enables seamless switching between Apple devices. It almost goes with saying that the sound quality is naturally impressive, with a balanced frequency response.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished) These work with Android, but iPhone users will see the best results The Apple AirPods (3rd gen) are just a slight upgrade over the second-generation models, but iPhone users will be quite happy with the deep integration and ease of use these earbuds provide. See price at Best Buy Save $60.00

You might be suspicious of products that aren’t brand new, but Geek Squad refurbishments mean that the in-house boffins at Best Buy have thoroughly tested the earbuds to ensure that they work ‘as-new’ and you’ll get a 90-day warranty to back up that claim.

You also get a few free subscriptions thrown into the bargain for good measure, such as Apple TV Plus for three months and Apple Music for four months.

This AirPods 3 deal will undoubtedly be subject to stock levels, so we can’t say how long it will last. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

