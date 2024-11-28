What happened after Plague Inc.? The dev's next game looks to find out

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR Ndemic Creations, the developer behind Plague Inc., has a new game called After Inc.

It’s a “mini 4X” strategy game about rebuilding after a zombie apocalypse.

It’s available now for free on Android or for $2 on iOS, with some additional premium content available for purchase.

It’s been nearly five years since the pandemic took over the world — by which I mean the hit game Plague Inc., of course. Now, its developer, Ndemic Creations, has released a new title called After Inc., which tackles the more lighthearted task of rebuilding after a zombie apocalypse.

The game takes place after the spread of the Necroa virus (a reference to Plague Inc.), with survivors leaving their bunkers to reclaim a lush world that’s only slightly filled with zombies. It plays like a 4X strategy game, but it’s entirely optimized for the mobile platform. Games are quick, typically taking only five or ten minutes to complete.

After Inc. is a 4X strategy game that takes place after a worldwide zombie pandemic.

I played a few scenarios, and each one has you juggling resources, morale, expansion, technology, and, of course, zombie attacks. There’s a short campaign available for free on Android, with a more complete premium version available for $2.99. On iOS, there is no free version, with the game listed at a special release price of $2. There are also more expensive microtransactions with additional content on both releases, but they all permanently unlock parts of the game.

This is the third game from Ndemic Creations, with Plague Inc. launching way back in 2012 and Rebel Inc. launching in 2018. It wouldn’t be until the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 that Plague Inc. really took off, and years later it remains one of the most popular mobile games to date.

After Inc. is available now for download on Android and iOS, with a Steam version slated for release in 2025.

