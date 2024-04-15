These generative AI video editing features are coming to Adobe Premiere Pro

TL;DR Adobe has previewed some of the generative AI features coming to its video editor, Adobe Premiere Pro.

Premiere Pro is slated to receive AI features like generative extend, object addition and removal, and text-to-video features.

These features will arrive in beta later this year, but Adobe has not announced pricing for them.

AI is slowly but surely changing the way we work and live, and we’re seeing generative AI come to all of our beloved apps and services. Adobe has already gotten on the AI train with features like Photoshop Generative Fill, and now, it’s time to bring Premiere Pro up to speed with new generative AI features that will help video editors add and remove objects, extend clips, and more.

Adobe has showcased a preview of the generative AI workflows that are scheduled to arrive to Adobe Premiere Pro as beta features later in 2024. These features are powered by a new video model for Firefly, Adobe’s machine-learning model.

The three primary features shown off are: Generative Extend: Add frames to make clips longer, making it easier to time edits and add smooth transitions. You can even extend “silent” portions of audio to create ambient “room tone” to smooth out audio edits.

Add frames to make clips longer, making it easier to time edits and add smooth transitions. You can even extend “silent” portions of audio to create ambient “room tone” to smooth out audio edits. Object Addition and Removal: This feature allows you to select and track objects and then replace them. You can also remove unwanted items or add them.

Text-to-video: Generate new footage by typing in text prompts or uploading reference images. These clips can be used to ideate and create storyboards or B-rolls to augment live-action footage. All three features sound exciting, though you can already find tools that can do these independently. We’ve already seen competitors like Runway AI offer text-to-video generation with AI, so Adobe isn’t first to the party anyway. However, the company is hoping to offer these tools directly within Premier Pro, going further and leveraging the models from OpenAI, Runway, and Pika through direct integration.

Adobe hasn’t announced any pricing details for these generative AI features, so we will have to stay tuned for more details.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments