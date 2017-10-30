Action Launcher, previously known as Action Launcher 3, has been updated several times recently to bring its functionality closer to that of the Google Pixels. We’ve seen it receive the Pixel 2-style search bar, adaptive icon support, and the inbuilt Pixel weather widget in the past couple of months alone.

Editor's Pick 15 best Android launcher apps of 2017 Android launcher apps have long been an integral part of the Android experience. If you don't like the way your home screens look or act, you can simply download an app to change all of …

When Action Launcher version 29 appeared a few weeks ago, we said that it was just waiting on the new “At a Glance” widget to round off the core Pixel Launcher features, and that’s just what it has received in version 30.

The “At a Glance” widget provides an intuitive way for users to view the weather, date and their upcoming appointments (via Google Calendar) in one small section of the display. It’s not a revolutionary idea, but its convenient implementation makes it a smart addition for those who want to get up to speed with what’s going on in their day quickly.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 2’s dock search box — introduced in the last Action Launcher update — has been expanded to allow for new customizations. Now, you can theme the dock’s icons with a dedicated icon editor, featuring a whole host of tweaking options.

In addition, the AdaptivePack companion app for Action Launcher has seen an influx of 250 new icons, bringing the total number of supported apps up to 2,200.

Action Launcher continues to get better and better, but to make use of all the best features, you will have to upgrade to the full version (it costs around 5 bucks). To get your hands on the latest free version, hit the button below, and let us know what you think of Action Launcher in the comments.