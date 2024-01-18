Score a record $350 price drop on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop

Acer

It’s tough to find a high-spec gaming laptop without an eye-watering price tag, but gamers on a moderate budget just got some good news from Amazon. A stacked configuration of the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop just dropped below $1,000 for the first time since its release, with the machine down to just $949.99 right now. Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for $949.99 ($350 off)

We’d barely seen this laptop on sale under $1,200 prior to November, and today’s $350 markdown surpasses the deals we tracked over the holiday period. It has a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor at its heart, with similarly impressive hardware across the rest of the spec sheet.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop (12th Gen i7 | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB Gen 4 SSD) Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop (12th Gen i7 | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB Gen 4 SSD) Go full throttle faster and more effectively than ever with Acer's next evolution of its Nitro 5 gaming laptop. The Nitro 5 features the latest 12th-gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. A vivid, crystal-clear 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz IPS panel, ample cooling, and a red-backlit keyboard complete the package. See price at Amazon Save $350.00

The Acer Nitro 5 features the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU for advanced performance and AI-enhanced graphics. The laptop boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display complemented by a rapid 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. It also comes equipped with 16GB DDR5 Memory, expandable up to 32GB, and a sizable 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD with additional expansion slots. Networking is optimized with Killer Ethernet E2600 and Killer Wi-Fi 6 1650, prioritizing gaming traffic. Its cooling efficiency is enhanced with a dual-fan system, dual intakes, and a quad-exhaust port design. For connectivity, it includes a variety of ports, including USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1, and more, catering to all accessory needs.

We don’t know how long this deal will last. Learn more for yourself by hitting the link above.

Comments