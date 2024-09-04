This new Android tablet with a 12.6-inch 2.5K AMOLED display is surprisingly affordable

TL;DR Acer just announced the latest addition to its Android tablet lineup: the Iconia X12.

The device features a 12.6-inch 2.5K AMOLED display, quad stereo speakers, a quick-charging 10,000mAh battery, and expandable storage.

It will be available from January 2025 in several markets, starting at $349 in the US.

Acer is keeping up the pace in the Android tablet market with the announcement of the Iconia X12. The new tablet features a 12.6-inch AMOLED display with a 2.5K resolution and quad stereo speakers, focusing on both entertainment and productivity.

The Iconia X12 runs on the MediaTek Helio G99 processor with 8GB RAM and ships with Android 14 ready to go. The tablet’s slim design and aluminum alloy chassis are complemented by a 10,000 mAh battery, offering quick-charging capabilities for users on the move. It is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera and a 13MP rear shooter, while the 256GB internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB via the microSD slot.

Acer has also introduced several accessories for the Iconia X12, including an optional aluminum stylus pen, a portfolio case with an adjustable stand, and a detachable Bluetooth keyboard with a trackpad.

The tablet will be available in multiple regions from January 2025, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and China. For US buyers, the device will start at the palatable price of just $349. While the price of the tablet has us intrigued, the long delay between this launch announcement and the eventual availability is likely to dull anyone’s excitement.

