Best deal of 2023 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (35% off)

A Chromebook is already an affordable way to stay on top of your work or study commitments, so a huge deal on a respectable model always catches our eye. The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 has our attention today, with a $170 price drop reducing the cost to its lowest point since late 2022. Acer Chromebook Spin 314 for $309.99 ($170 off)

This offer is on the Full HD model of the 2-in-1 device, with 4GB RAM and 128GB memory. It was selling at its full $480 retail price just a couple of days ago, emphasizing what a tantalizing discount this is. It’s just as well that this is the variant with the upgraded display, as the tent mode makes it ideal for a spot of streaming when you want to unwind.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 is a versatile and eco-friendly 2-in-1 device. It boasts a large 14-inch display with narrow 6mm bezels, offering an expansive viewing experience in a compact form. The IPS screen ensures wide viewing angles, and users can enjoy all-day productivity with up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, eliminating the need for constant recharging. The Chromebook also introduces an innovative OceanGlass touchpad made from recycled plastic waste, offering a smooth, glass-like feel while contributing to environmental sustainability.

Amazon could pull this deal at any time, so don't miss out.

