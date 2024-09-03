The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE gaming laptop is only $549 right now

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Are you looking for a great Chromebook? We have a list of the best Chromebooks, and the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is on there. Right now, you can save $100 on it, bringing the price down to $549. That’s a pretty good deal for a relatively new cloud gaming Chromebook of this caliber! Get the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE for just $549

This deal is available from Best Buy. There is no sign of how long the offer will stand.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE A capable gaming Chromebook. With a 16-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, plenty of ports, and several configurations maxing out at up to a Core i7 processor, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is a gaming-centric Chrome OS machine with power and smarts. See price at Best Buy Save $100.00

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is a great Chrome OS laptop that will stand out from the majority of its competitors. For starters, it’s a great deal at $549, as it is not your usual Chromebook. This is a gaming laptop, with aesthetics and specs to meet gamer needs. Additionally, it happens to be a Chromebook Plus device, which is a new line of laptops that meet certain standards to improve the general experience and bring AI features to the experience.

This one features an Intel Core 5 Series 1 and 8GB of RAM, which is quite powerful for a Chromebook, and we loved its performance during our Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE review. We also found the 16-inch LED screen gorgeous, with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, to keep games looking crisp and smooth. There’s also a really nice twin air-cooling system that will stop the laptop from overheating. That’s unlikely to happen, though, as Chromebooks rely heavily on cloud gaming, but it’s nice to know you have some room to give the laptop some hell if needed.

Most of the design is very normal-looking, too, which is nice as you’ll be able to take the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE without it looking out of place. That said, it has an RGB backlit keyboard for those who like to show off their gamer status.

If you’re looking to get a good Chromebook, there’s no going wrong with this one. It looks serious enough to fit anywhere, is very capable, and has a gaming edge many of you will love. It’s great for both work and play, and the $100 off is a really nice addition to the equation.

