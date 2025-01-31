Only today: Save $250 on the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE gaming laptop

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Chromebooks are simple, fast, and very functional. They are also usually pretty affordable, but there are some exceptions. Gaming Chromebooks like the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE are pricier. This one usually costs $649, but you can get it today for just $399! Buy the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE for $399 ($250 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy, but it is a “deal of the day.” This means you can only get this laptop at this price today! More specifically, the offer ends tonight at 10 PM Pacific.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE A capable gaming Chromebook. With a 16-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, plenty of ports, and several configurations maxing out at up to a Core i7 processor, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is a gaming-centric Chrome OS machine with power and smarts. See price at Best Buy Save $250.00 Deal of the Day!

If you’re looking for a Chrome OS laptop, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is a great option, especially at this price. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen it go for, and you’ll get an experience that is way above the usual Chromebooks.

This is a gaming device, with with aesthetics and specs to meet such standards. Additionally, it is a Chromebook Plus model, so you’re guaranteed to get more performance, new AI features, and a better overall experience.

While the specs may not seem impressive, keep in mind that this is a Chromebook. Chrome OS requires much less power to run efficiently, so the Intel Core 5 Series 1 and 8GB of RAM are on the higher end, considering the lighter operating system the laptop runs. We loved its performance when we got to test it.

The 16-inch LED screen also has a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and it looks gorgeous. Chromebooks don’t usually overheat, but just in case you go too hard on your gaming sessions, Acer has equipped this gaming Chromebook with a twin air-cooling system.

Most of the laptop actually looks very conservative, so it will look perfect in any environment. That said, it has an RGB backlit keyboard, for those who really like everyone to know they are gamers. I certainly love colorful lights!

Make sure to act quickly if you’ve been looking to get a higher-end Chromebook. This deal will be gone tonight! The computer is excellent for both work and play. At this price, you really can’t go wrong with the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE.

If you’re not convinced by this laptop, we also have a list of the best Chromebooks. It’s full of great alternatives, so you’re bound to find something that meets your needs there.

