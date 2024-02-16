Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
This Acer gaming Chromebook is under $500 for first time in holiday sale
You wouldn’t often associate Chromebooks with gaming, but Acer is dispelling that notion with the Chromebook 516 GE Cloud Gaming Laptop. It was already affordable for a gaming machine at $649, and now’s your first chance to pick it up at a 26% discount. It’s down to just $479 in the Best Buy President’s Day Sale.
Acer Chromebook 516 GE Cloud Gaming Laptop for $479 ($170 off)
The Chromebook isn’t built to handle the most resource-consuming games on the market, but that isn’t the idea. It has the ideal specs for cloud gaming, which also double well at smoothly handling day-to-day tasks. For students or professionals who like to both work and play, it’s something of a bargain at $170 off.
The Chromebook sets a high bar, with a 16-inch WQXGA display at a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth, vibrant visuals. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and equipped with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 256GB SSD, it’s more akin to a laptop in terms of power than a traditional Chromebook. This is all optimized for NVIDIA GeForce NOW’s top tier, ensuring high-frame-rate gameplay with minimal lag.
The Chromebook also boasts a multi-zone RGB keyboard with anti-ghosting technology for precise control and DTS Audio with Smart Amplifier for immersive sound. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI 2.1, and a 2.5GbE LAN port.
The deal offers some serious bang for your buck, but it’s only running this President’s Day weekend. Check it out via the link above.