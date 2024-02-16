This Acer gaming Chromebook is under $500 for first time in holiday sale

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

You wouldn’t often associate Chromebooks with gaming, but Acer is dispelling that notion with the Chromebook 516 GE Cloud Gaming Laptop. It was already affordable for a gaming machine at $649, and now’s your first chance to pick it up at a 26% discount. It’s down to just $479 in the Best Buy President’s Day Sale. Acer Chromebook 516 GE Cloud Gaming Laptop for $479 ($170 off)

The Chromebook isn’t built to handle the most resource-consuming games on the market, but that isn’t the idea. It has the ideal specs for cloud gaming, which also double well at smoothly handling day-to-day tasks. For students or professionals who like to both work and play, it’s something of a bargain at $170 off.

The Chromebook sets a high bar, with a 16-inch WQXGA display at a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth, vibrant visuals. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and equipped with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 256GB SSD, it’s more akin to a laptop in terms of power than a traditional Chromebook. This is all optimized for NVIDIA GeForce NOW’s top tier, ensuring high-frame-rate gameplay with minimal lag.

The Chromebook also boasts a multi-zone RGB keyboard with anti-ghosting technology for precise control and DTS Audio with Smart Amplifier for immersive sound. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI 2.1, and a 2.5GbE LAN port.

The deal offers some serious bang for your buck, but it’s only running this President’s Day weekend. Check it out via the link above.

Comments