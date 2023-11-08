Accused (2023) season 2: Plot, cast, release window, and more

Accused is a fast-paced take on courtroom dramas and crime thrillers. The format and message remind us of The Criminal UK. Just like Criminal tells us what happens in the interrogation room; how people lie or almost get caught in crimes they didn’t commit — Accused tells us what happens when innocent people are taken to court for crimes they had nothing (or little) to do with.

Read on to know the Accused 2023 season 2 release date, plot speculations, and other details.

Will there be a season 2 of Accused? Yes, Accused has been renewed for a second season by Fox in March 2023. You can stream season 1 on Hulu while you wait for it to air.

When is season 2 of Accused coming out? The release date for season 2 of Accused has not been officially announced yet. It was supposed to air in the 2023-24 television season, but the WGA strikes have delayed that. We will update this post with a specific date as soon as we have it. Right now, it looks like it should air in early 2024.

What to expect from Accused season 2? The plot and show format should follow the first season’s pattern. In every episode, the “accused” find themselves in court, but we don’t know the charges. Everything is narrated by the defendant. The show is definitely more sympathetic towards people who are accused or convicted. It looks at it through the lenses of all the people who end up convicted of crimes they didn’t commit, or find themselves in dire situations because of one bad decision.

Every episode has one story with a brand-new cast. The same is expected from season 2, but creators have hinted at a few changes to keep things fresh.

The story being told from the defendant’s point of view, offering a blend of suspense, drama, and unexpected twists, will probably not change.

Accused season 2 cast Accused usually has a brand-new cast for every episode. You can expect the same for season 2, due to the anthology nature of the series.

Where to watch Accused season 2? Accused season 2 will premiere on Fox. Additionally, viewers might be able to stream episodes on Fox’s official website or other streaming platforms where Fox shows are available.

FAQ

What is Accused about? Accused is an American crime/court drama where we follow the lives of regular folks who end up in court. We know they’ve been accused, but we don’t know of what. The facts are revealed as the show goes on, with shocking twists and turns.

Is Accused based on a true story? No, Accused is not based on a true story. It is sometimes based on current events, and fictional or not, the episodes are very relevant to the issues we’re facing in 2023.

Where is Accused filmed? Most of Accused has been filmed in Toronto, Ontario.

Who played Esme on Accused? Abigail Breslin played Esme on Accused.

