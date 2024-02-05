9-1-1 season 7: Release date, cast, and the latest rumors

9-1-1 follows LA first responders as they balance dangerous emergency calls with personal drama. Now that ABC has taken over the show, let’s take a look at what to expect next from our favorite crew in season 7.

Here’s everything we know about the 9-1-1 season 7 release date and where the story will go next.

When is season 7 of 9-1-1 coming out? 9-1-1 season 7 premieres on ABC on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.

What to expect from 9-1-1 season 7? To understand what to expect next, let’s look at everything that has happened. In the last season finale, a bridge collapsed while the 118 crew was on the scene trying to talk down a suicidal woman. Bobby gets trapped under rubble from the bridge, with his leg pinned. The team scrambles to rescue him.

Hen suffers a bad concussion after hitting her head. There’s worry she could have serious injuries.

Chimney gets impaled by a piece of gurney. He pulls it out himself despite knowing you’re not supposed to remove impaled objects, so he starts bleeding heavily.

Eddie breaks some ribs but keeps working through the pain to rescue others affected by the bridge collapse.

Buck helps deliver a baby during the chaotic scene after the mother goes into sudden labor. In the aftermath, Hen, Chimney, and Eddie all seem mostly fine from their injuries. The episode focuses more on wrapping up romantic storylines — a new love interest for Buck, and a potential new girlfriend for Eddie.

The finale ends with a cliffhanger of Athena and Bobby randomly boarding a cruise ship.

Let’s move into plot possibilities.

The cruise ship tease The teaser trailer shows a huge cruise ship that is sinking, we bet that’s the one Athena and Bobby were boarding. They deserve a peaceful vacation, but as first responders on 9-1-1, rest often gets interrupted by trouble. They could end up helping rescue passengers if that cruise ship faces danger.

Relationship drama for Buck and Eddie The season 6 finale also forced quick romantic resolutions for Buck and Eddie after years of emotional growth and heartbreak for the two characters. Buck reconnects with a woman enamored by the story of his death and resurrection; a relationship perhaps doomed to fail since she idealizes, not truly knows, the real Buck.

So in season 7, anticipate more twists and turns for Buck’s personal life. Will Buck learn his new girlfriend loved his dramatic backstory more than himself? The show loves torturing its two hottest bachelors (Eddie goes through his fair share of emotional strife); therefore neither will find stability easily.

These gentlemen deserve healthy and supportive partners after years of traumatic losses and struggles as single fathers. But 9-1-1 will likely draw out their romantic woes, keeping viewers curious about who they’ll end up with romantically, or if they even should.

Health issues in the Nash family Finally, showrunner Kristen Reidel hinted we’ll see health issues arise within Bobby and Athena’s new blended family in season 7. She kept mum on specifics but noted “It’s always interesting to play something that suddenly makes everything very precious and everybody look at their lives.”

This likely indicates someone — perhaps Bobby given his history of medical problems, or his kids Harry and May who are growing into adulthood — will face a health crisis or scare making the family value one another more.

So despite moving networks, long-time 9-1-1 viewers can expect all their favorite elements in season 7 — high-stakes rescues, rollercoaster romances, and personal dramas testing the first responders. The life-or-death excitement that makes this show so compelling and addicting. Just with fresh twists as the dependable 118 family continues facing chaos together.

9-1-1 season 7 cast The core main cast of 9-1-1 is expected to return for season 7, including: Angela Bassett as Athena Grant

Peter Krause as Bobby Nash

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall

Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley

Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson

Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz

9-1-1 season 7 trailer Here’s a teaser trailer for 911 season 7.

Where to watch 9-1-1 season 7 With the show moving from Fox to ABC for season 7, new episodes will air live on ABC when the season premieres on 14th March. For viewers without cable, episodes should be available the next day on Hulu’s streaming platform.

