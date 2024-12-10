Deal: The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is way cool, especially at today's price!

Just look at this thing! It’s any retro gamer’s dream, and I believe it is the most fabulous keyboard I’ve seen. The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard N Edition is inspired by the classic NES console’s aesthetics, and it usually costs $99.99. That said, today Best Buy has a really nice offer on it. You can get it for just $69.99, and you’ll even get an 8BitDo Super Stick joystick included. Buy the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard for just $69.99

This offer is available directly from Best Buy. It is part of the retailer’s “Deal of the Day” sale, which means this discount will end tonight at 10 PM Pacific.

The lure about this deal is that you’re not only getting the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard and the usually included Dual Super Buttons extension. Best Buy is also throwing in an 8BitDo Super Stick, which is not usually included and costs an extra $14.99.

Of course, the main lure here is the excellent design, but there is more to the keyboard than its looks. We’re surprised to see this is actually a pretty good keyboard. For starters, it is very versatile in terms of connectivity. You can use it wired, of course, but it also supports wireless connections via Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz dongle.

The keyboard is constructed very nicely, featuring an aluminum bottom plate. It has 87 keys, so it lacks a number pad, but this also makes it smaller. That said, those who prefer a version with a number pad can already preorder it, and it launches in a couple of days. Of course, we can’t forget this is a mechanical keyboard, and it uses Kailh Box switches. These will provide plenty of feedback, travel, and durability. The PCB keycaps are easily swappable, so you can replace them as needed.

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard even has cool features like a volume knob and multiple shortcuts. The Super Buttons are programmable, so you can really use them for whatever you wish. In this case, the Super Stick is also a nice addition when gaming.

If you care for battery life, it should last about 200 hours of active use, and will recharge in about four hours. It officially supports Windows 10 and Android 9.0, or anything newer than those software versions.

This is a pretty nice deal if you’re looking to get yourself a keyboard that is great-looking, fun, and very well-made. It could even make for an amazing Christmas gift for that special gamer in the family. They will absolutely love it! And if you really want to go all out, you can even get a matching mouse.

You might like

Comments