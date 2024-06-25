You have five hours to save $400 on the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station!

you can get a $400 discount today, bringing the price down to a much more reasonable $599. Portable battery packs are excellent, but we’ve all wondered how our camping trips would be if we had one of these massive power stations. While they seem fantastic, they are also mighty expensive. The Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station regularly goes for $999! If you can act quickly, though,, bringing the price down to a much more reasonable $599. Get the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station for $599

The thing about this deal is that the clock is ticking, currently standing a bit over the five-hour mark. This means the deal will become unavailable at 6:00 PM Pacific time. There is also a limited availability factor going on, as this is a “lightning deal.” This means you have to beat others to the offer! We don’t know how many units are available at this price, but Amazon claims 33% of the units have been claimed. Of course, that is as of the time of writing this post.

Are you interested? This is one powerful portable power station. You can charge the massive battery in under an hour. And you don’t need to be tethered to an outlet. You can also get the 600W solar panels and charge the battery in 1.8 hours.

The battery is massive at 1,056Wh. To put that into perspective, it can charge a smartphone over 90 times, or run a projector for about 23 hours. It can also output up to 1,800W, so you should have no trouble running any appliance. It has 11 ports, of which six are AC outlets. You’ll also get two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a cigarette lighter output.

You can use this as your camping companion, keep it as a home backup solution, or even use it for living off the grid. Whatever the case, you need to act quickly if you want in on this deal. The clock is ticking, so go buy it as soon as possible, if you’re interested.

