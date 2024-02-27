Ditch the glasses: This tablet delivers a 3D experience without the hassle

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR ZTE has launched a second-generation glasses-free 3D Android tablet called the nubia Pad 3D II.

This new tablet has an 80% increase in 3D resolution and a 100% boost in 3D brightness compared to the previous generation.

ZTE has upgraded the tablet with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Last year, ZTE released the nubia Pad 3D, known as the Leia Lume Pad 2 in the US. Its claim to fame is its glasses-free 3D technology that uses AI to convert 2D images and video into 3D. Regardless of whether you think 3D is a gimmick or not, ZTE is taking another stab at the unique Android tablet by launching a follow-up.

Today, ZTE announced it is launching the nubia Pad 3D II, which it claims to be the world’s first 5G AI-powered glasses-free 3D tablet. Like its predecessor, its defining feature is the 2D to 3D conversion technology. However, the company has made some notable improvements.

The Chinese manufacturer says the tablet features a 12.1-inch screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. As far as the 3D part is concerned, it has increased the 3D resolution by 80% compared to the last generation hardware. It has also boosted the 3D brightness by 100%, while enhancing 3D crosstalk, 3D color, and 3D power efficiency.

Speaking of power, the previous model already had a decent battery life with its 9,070 mAh battery. However, ZTE has bumped up the battery to 10,000mAh with 66W fast charging.

Outside of the display and battery, there are some big technical improvements. One of the biggest improvements is jumping up from the Snapdragon 888 SoC to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. While it’s no longer Qualcomm’s latest and greatest, that Gen 2 chip should offer more than enough power.

The nubia Pad 3D II also comes with 512GB of storage, quad speakers, and 5G support.

There’s no word on how much this new Android tablet will cost, but it likely won’t be cheap. The original nubia Pad 3D sold for $1,100.

