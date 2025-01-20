2027's MacBook Air could feature this Pro display feature

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR Due to lower-than-expected iPad Pro sales, Apple may delay the OLED MacBook Air till 2029.

The MacBook Air could adopt oxide TFT technology in 2027 to boost the display’s performance.

The MacBook Pro is reportedly still on track to feature OLED panels next year.

Apple was initially rumored to adopt OLED panels for the MacBook Pro and Air in 2026 and 2027, respectively. However, due to lower-than-expected demand for the OLED iPad Pro (M4), the company may postpone the Air model’s switch to OLED until 2029. Nevertheless, the MacBook Air is still set to receive a welcome display upgrade in 2027.

According to The Elec, the MacBook Air will retire its amorphous silicon (a-Si) TFT LCD in 2027 in favor of an oxide TFT LCD. Apple’s Pro notebook models first acquired this technology in 2022, contributing to a longer battery life, more vibrant colors, higher contrast ratio, and other display enhancements. While this upgrade won’t be as impactful as switching to OLED on the MacBook Air, it’s a welcome boost compared to the existing amorphous silicon TFT LCD.

It’s worth noting that the MacBook Pro will reportedly stick to the initial plan and debut with OLED in 2026. So, those desperately seeking a superior display can opt for a Pro model next year instead of waiting for 2029’s MacBook Air. However, given the ever-changing nature of Apple rumors, it’s not unlikely that the company will alter these goals or scrap them at some point before then.

In the meantime, the iPhone maker could release M4 MacBook Air models as early as this month. Towards the end of this year, Apple may also upgrade 2024’s MacBook Pro from M4 to M5. Both launches will likely revolve around incremental performance boosts rather than significant changes to their interior or exterior.

