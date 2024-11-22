2024 Amazon Kindle readers go on sale for the first time

All of these deals are available directly from Amazon, and are labeled as Black Friday deals. The discounted prices apply to all color versions available for each product, with one exception. The Base Kindle in Matcha is $5 more, at $89.99.

Amazon Kindle

Amazon Kindle (2024) The original Kindle size, with new features With a brighter display and faster page turns, the 2024 edition of the Amazon Kindle is a light-weight 6-inch e-ink tablet focused on what matters, your books. It offers six weeks of battery life and 16GB of storage.

The base Amazon Kindle is for those who want a more straightforward reading experience. It has more basic features, but will be good enough to pleasantly enjoy your favorite books, all while saving you some cash. Even without today’s discount, the retail price is very nice at just $109.99.

This is also the best option if you want a lighter, more compact eReader. It measures only 6.2 x 4.3 x 0.32in and weighs a mere 5.56oz. It has a 6-inch glare-free display with a 300ppi pixel density, which is actually pretty nice. It even has integrated lighting, which can reach 94 nits of brightness.

The battery life is estimated at six weeks, so you can take this on long trips without worrying about charging it. You can even connect Bluetooth headphones or earbuds to it to listen to audiobooks. While the 16GB of storage may not seem like much, eBooks and audiobooks usually have small file sizes.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) Highly-adjustable display The 2024 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite bumps the processing to make it the fastest Kindle to date. Quick page turns, a 7-inch anti-glare display, waterproof casing, and up to 12 weeks of battery life make for a solid reading experience.

If you want to upgrade, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite series is now a long-term classic for enthusiasts. It has a larger 7-inch display, but it keeps the same 300ppi sharpness and 94-nit brightness for nighttime reading. However, this is an adjustable warm light, so the light temperature can be modified.

You’ll need to feel more comfortable carrying a slightly larger device. The Paperwhite measures 5.0 x 7.0 x 0.3in and weighs 7.4oz. Battery life is doubled, estimated at a whole 12 weeks. And if you want to read by the pool, this model also gets an IPX8 rating.

The design was improved with a flush front, much like a regular tablet’s. The regular Kindle’s screen is lowered, in relation to the bezels. You’ll still get 16GB of storage and audible support via Bluetooth.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

This is the higher-end Kindle reader that is on sale today. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is actually very much like the regular Paperwhite, but with some improvements. The back has a metallic look. It’s not actual metal, but the metal-looking plastic still looks more refined.

It comes with the same 7-inch 300ppi screen with a 94-nit brightness. Measurements are identical to the regular Paperwhite, and weight is only increased by 0.1oz. Battery life stays at 12 weeks. Looks aside, the main improvements are that it comes with 32GB of storage, supports wireless charging, and has an auto-adjusting light sensor. You’ll have to consider if those improvements are worth the extra $25! Go grab your Amazon Kindle reader while you can! Sometimes, stock runs out when deals get too hot, so make sure to secure your unit sooner rather than later.

