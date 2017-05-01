News
Those rocking a ZTE Axon 7 now have something to look forward to. The company has just announced they are rolling out a sizable update in the next 48 hours. This brings the device up to build 25, which comes with plenty of great improvements to enjoy. Let’s take a look at them!

What’s new?

  • Enables “Night Mode” setting
  • Supports 256GB micro SD cards
  • Allows users to disable some stock apps
  • Optimizes the “Do Not Disturb” function
  • Fixes various Wi-Fi Calling issues
  • Improves device stability and security
  • Miscellaneous performance improvements and other fixes
Of course, the most important upgrades are Night Mode and support for 256 GB cards. Being able to disable more useless apps is also helpful, though. As is fixing bugs and improving stability.

Have any of you gotten this update yet? Hit the comments to let us know how it is treating you!

Edgar Cervantes
Edgar Cervantes has over 5 years of experience in tech journalism. Exploring the latest gadgets and constantly studying the industry are part of is daily drive. Regardless of what he is working on, you can be sure he is always trying his best to bring you the best content. He will be dead honest and will bend to nothing.
