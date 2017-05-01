Those rocking a ZTE Axon 7 now have something to look forward to. The company has just announced they are rolling out a sizable update in the next 48 hours. This brings the device up to build 25, which comes with plenty of great improvements to enjoy. Let’s take a look at them!

What’s new?

Enables “Night Mode” setting

Supports 256GB micro SD cards

Allows users to disable some stock apps

Optimizes the “Do Not Disturb” function

Fixes various Wi-Fi Calling issues

Improves device stability and security

Miscellaneous performance improvements and other fixes

See also: ZTE Axon 7 review

Of course, the most important upgrades are Night Mode and support for 256 GB cards. Being able to disable more useless apps is also helpful, though. As is fixing bugs and improving stability.

Have any of you gotten this update yet? Hit the comments to let us know how it is treating you!