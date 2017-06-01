YU Mobiles, a subsidiary of Indian handset maker Micromax, announced the launch of its next smartphone – Yureka Black – today.

The launch comes close to the reports of Micromax planning to shut down YU Televentures. The company launched nine smartphones in two years since inception, but the last device to be launched was in August 2016.

The YU Yureka was the company’s maiden smartphone launched in 2014, but the Yureka Black is not just a new color variant but also an overhaul in terms of specifications and design to keep up with the times.

YU Yureka Black Specifications

Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Display: 5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) | 2.5D curved glass | Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: 1.4 Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MSM8937 | Adreno 505 GPU

RAM: 4 GB LPDDR3

Internal Storage: 32 GB; expandable up to 128GB using microSD card

Front Camera: 8 MP

Rear Camera: 13 MP Sony IMX 258 | f/2.0 aperture | 5 element lens

Battery: 3000 mAh

Weight: 142 grams

While Android Marshmallow out of the box disappoints, thankfully, the company has shared that Android Nougat update for the smartphone would arrive soon – mid of July, that is. The beta for the same will be available right away on YU forums.

Available in two color variants – Chrome Black and Matte Black – the YU Yureka Black will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting 12:00 AM on June 6 (that’s midnight on June 5!) at a price of ₹8,999 ($140).

While the phone looks pretty good on paper, has YU done enough to mark their comeback of sorts in the market? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!