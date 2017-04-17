The picture-in-picture (PIP) mode of the YouTube app is very useful, as it allows you to continue watching a video while browsing for new content. When enabled, the video being played gets minimized and placed down at the bottom of the screen on the right side.

Google is now apparently testing out a few changes in this area. Some users have reported that the picture-in-picture mode in the latest version (12.13.53 ) of the app is new and very different from what they were used to. Videos now get collapsed down to a bottom bar that also includes a play and pause buttons. You also have the option to close the video with a tap instead of swiping it away.

Android Police

Additionally, there’s a progress bar below the video that lets you know how much of it has already been played. Just as before, you can quickly expand it back to full view just by tapping it. The redesigned UI is a lot more useful in a way, as it offers more options then before. But this does come at a price, as the video is smaller and, therefore, harder to watch.

See also: YouTube TV service officially launches in five US cities for $35 a month

Google is currently testing the new PIP mode with a small number of users. For now, it is not known when or if the online search giant will roll it out to everyone.

What do you think about the new PIP mode? Is it better than the previous version?