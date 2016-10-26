News
by Scott Adam Gordon
October 26, 2016
Don’t shoot the messenger but it looks even less likely that the Xiaomi Mi MIX will be available outside of China. Replying to comments on Reddit, the product manager for MIUI India Jai Mani indicated that a launch in other markets would be problematic.

“It’s still a concept so I don’t think it really makes sense to launch it in other markets. Also we’re still a really small team in India,” said Mani, adding, “We have to consider each product very, very carefully given our limited resources.”

Though Mani was responding to a question regarding availability in India, his concerns with the production could be applied to any market. In a follow-up comment, Mani outlined issues with marketing, sales, certification and “manual and labelling,” stating that some countries have pretty specific requirements about the latter.

Though Mani’s words aren’t exactly a hard confirmation that a wider Mi Mix release won’t happen, given the product’s ‘concept’ moniker, and it’s existence as a relatively risky Xiaomi release, it would be surprising if it did.

Are you disappointed by Xiaomi’s lack of presence in the West? Let us know in the comments.

Scott Adam Gordon
Scott Adam Gordon is a European correspondent for Android Authority. Originally from the UK, Scott has been tinkering with Android phones since 2011 and writing about them full-time since 2014. He now lives in Berlin with three roommates he never sees. Befriend him on Twitter and Google+ at the links.
