In less than a week, on April 19 to be exact, Xiaomi will take the wraps off the Mi 6 (which has just been confirmed to feature a dual-camera setup). According to the latest rumors, the Chinese manufacturer just might announce another smartphone on the same day: the Mi Max 2.

As you can tell by its name, the Mi Max 2 will be a large device. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.44-inch screen with Full HD resolution and will be powered by the Snapdragon 626 chipset. It will come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which should be good for a few days of average use.

Xiaomi’s phablet will be equipped with a 5 MP front-facing camera and will ship with Android 7.1 Nougat on board. The company will obviously add its own MIUI user interface on top to change the look and feel of the OS and add some additional features.

These are all the rumors we have so far regarding the standard version of the device. Another, more powerful variant of the Mi Max 2 is also expected, which will come with a faster chipset, the Snapdragon 660. It will apparently retail for 1,699 yuan (around $245), while the standard version will set you back 1,499 yuan (around $215).

Keep in mind that the release and the specs of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 haven’t been officially confirmed yet. We’ll have to wait until April 19 to know how accurate they are.