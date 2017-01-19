In a press event in New Delhi today, Xiaomi launched the next generation of their budget smartphone, the Redmi Note 4, in India. After the monstrous success of the Redmi Note 3 in the country, the Note 4 comes in three variants with different memory configurations.

The dual SIM smartphone sports a brushed metal body and a fingerprint sensor at the back. Although a successor to the Redmi Note 3, the Note 4 packs in an SoC which could be considered a downgrade from the Snapdragon 650 that the Note 3 included. However, the company claims that since the Snapdragon 625 is fabricated using the 14nm process and is an octa-core processor, there is a definite performance and efficiency upgrade.

Redmi Note 4 Specifications

Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) | 2.5D curved glass display

Processor: 2GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 14nm processor | Adreno 506 GPU

RAM: 2GB | 3GB | 4GB

Internal Storage: 32GB | 64GB | Expandable up to 128GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 13MP | PDAF | Dual-tone LED Flash | f/2.0 aperture

Front Camera: 5MP | f/2.0 aperture | 85-degree wide-angle lens

Battery: 4100mAh

Dimensions: 151 x 76 x 8.45mm

Weight: 175g

The Redmi Note 4 is available in three color variants – Black, Dark grey, Gold – however, the Matte Black variant won’t be available at launch, and will be made available at a later stage. Available exclusively on Flipkart, the 2GB+32GB version is priced at ₹9,999 ($147), the 3GB+32GB version is priced at ₹10,999 ($162), and the top-end 4GB+64GB version is priced at ₹12,999 ($190). The three variants will go on sale on January 23 at 12 noon on Flipkart and mi.com.

What do you think of the Redmi Note 4, and its very competitive pricing? Would you be looking to pick one up? Tell us in the comments!