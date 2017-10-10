Associated Press

Back in March, we brought you the news that you’d be able to pull cash from your account at a Wells Fargo ATM using your phone instead of your debit card. The new process allowed you to open up your Wells Fargo app and have it generate an eight-digit code and a unique personal identifying code to gain access to your account. Even though the process wasn’t necessarily easier than popping your card into the machine and entering your PIN, it did have the added benefit of protecting you from card skimmers. And, it really helped in a pinch when you forgot your card.

Today, Wells Fargo is going one step further. The financial giant has announced that over 5,000 of its ATMs will now allow cardless withdrawals using Android Pay, Samsung Pay, or Apple Pay. With this method, you’ll sign into your mobile wallet and hold either your NFC-enabled phone or watch up to the ATM. While most of Wells Fargo’s ATMs don’t support the new feature, you’ll be able to spot the ones that do because they’ll have a contactless symbol on the front. Wells Fargo says they’re working on upgrading the remaining 8,000 or so ATMs to support this new functionality by 2019.

Will you use the new cardless withdrawal system? Do you even use cash anymore? Let us known down in the comments what you think.